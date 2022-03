Photo Credit: Pixabay

Who do you greet and show honor to first, a ‘learned’ rabbi from the Exile (Diaspora), or a simpler rabbi from the Land of Israel? Should you be here in Israel before the Messiah comes, or afterwards? How can moving to Israel re-ignight your passion for G-d and His Torah? All these questions answered and more, with Rabbi Moshe Lichtman who goes solo!