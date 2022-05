Photo Credit: pixabay

Natalie speaks of Yom Ha’atzmaut and how the season is changing and turning into Summer and all the festivities coming up; Meet Shimshon Meir Frankel, Pyschotherapist living in Zichron Ya’akov with his wife and children. Shimson Meir was on the show recently telling his story of coming to Israel on a Peace Trip, but he was turned off and became an orthodox Jew. Now Shimson continues his story and gets to the aliyah part.