Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie starts the show with a story of a “trempist” who was looking for work, bringing about the realization that everyone – even Israelis – have troubles. Meet guest Martin Sinkoff (NY – Tel-Aviv, 2019) who tells of his aliyah, his advice to rent an AirBNB at first, to have a home and a place to go; to do a few trips before making aliyah; and most importantly, to learn Hebrew, as much as you can, so that you can participate in society. Great advice! Martin works in wine importing and is President of Martin Sinkoff Wines, Inc.