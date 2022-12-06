Photo Credit: Pixabay

The show opens up with an update of the developing new Israeli government under Netanyahu, some candid remarks about Ye, Hitler, America, antisemitism, and the only cure….

Plus:

Second Law of Thermodynamics

New York Milestones: RATS!

Trump’s meeting with West & Fuentes.

China – Iran sparks – Parallel explosions of anger.

And, the US Military may LOSE the war.

-with guest:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

https://tinyurl.com/y6g85sec