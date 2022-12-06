The show opens up with an update of the developing new Israeli government under Netanyahu, some candid remarks about Ye, Hitler, America, antisemitism, and the only cure….
Plus:
Second Law of Thermodynamics
New York Milestones: RATS!
Trump’s meeting with West & Fuentes.
China – Iran sparks – Parallel explosions of anger.
And, the US Military may LOSE the war.
-with guest:
Advertisement
Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter
https://tinyurl.com/y6g85sec
Advertisement