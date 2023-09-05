Photo Credit: David Nisley / Pixabay

Natalie starts the show discussing how it’s the end of summer, the pool is emptying out, and the kids are back in school. Joining the show is Charlie Feldman, who made aliyah from New Jersey to Renana with his wife and three girls in their 20s; Charlie discusses how it was an easy move even with grown daughters as one preceded the family, and his wife already had siblings and parents who had also made aliyah. Moving to Israel with family already established is a huge help….