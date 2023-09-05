Photo Credit: pixabay

Update: From the Theatre of the absurd.

Whither: The USA under the Biden administration? (the word whither means: where is it going)

Advertisement





Has: Austria learned its lesson, 85 years after the Anschluss?

Focus: On the High Holydays. Why is the seventh month the beginning of the year?

All About: The significance of the Shofar

Another: Future money spinner for Israel. The Oron !

A Hint: For our government. Stop with the ‘band aid’. Take the initiative, act resolutely against terrorists and their clan, show sovereignty.

Israel’s: Tmid Anti-Terrorism Policy, Influenced, (almost dictated) By Europe And the US.

And: More