Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie starts the show sharing insights of her life while walking on the security road with her dog in the early morning; she discusses how we all sometimes lose motivation and focus, and are able to regain it; she then jumps to an interview with oleh Yoseph Kaplan and ex-US Military man, (NYC – Kochav Ya’akov, 2009) who tells his interesting aliyah story, how he came with a “promised” job, how it didn’t pan out, and his subsequent career change from Electronic Appliance Specialist to Personal Trainer. Inspiring!!!