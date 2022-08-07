Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie starts the show sharing insights of her life while walking on the security road with her dog in the early morning; she discusses how we all sometimes lose motivation and focus, and are able to regain it; she then jumps to an interview with oleh Yoseph Kaplan and ex-US Military man, (NYC – Kochav Ya’akov, 2009) who tells his interesting aliyah story, how he came with a “promised” job, how it didn’t pan out, and his subsequent career change from Electronic Appliance Specialist to Personal Trainer. Inspiring!!!

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleLapid: Goals Achieved, No Point in Continuing Operation; Rocket Fire Continues Past Ceasefire Deadline
Next articleFox News: Netanyahu Says PIJ Aiming at US, Not Israel, on Behalf of Iran
Israel News Talk Radio
http://israelnewstalkradio.com
IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...