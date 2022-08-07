Photo Credit: Fox News / Screenshot

Israeli Opposition leader and former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Fox News on Sunday the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization is not really aiming at Israel with its attacks – it’s aiming at the United States.

Speaking to Fox News anchor Eric Shawn in an interview aired Sunday in the United States, Netanyahu said the PIJ terror group is a “wholly owned subsidiary of Tehran” and as such, is not really attacking Israel, but rather, the US on behalf of its benefactors.

But when he was asked about his plans for the upcoming elections and his chances of returning to the prime minister’s office, Netanyahu brushed the question aside.

“You know, in times of crisis like this, there’s no Opposition, there’s no Coalition, we Israelis — at least I do — unite behind the current effort to stamp out the terrorism.

“We’ll have enough time for the politics — like, starting tomorrow, after the ceasefire!” he added with a grin.