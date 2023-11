Photo Credit: Natalie Sopinsky

In this episode we hear Natalie on her morning walks talking to us about the displaced families in her community, the stop on arab labor, the effect of parents on their children, the superheroes that live amoung us, and more. She ends with a segment about Regavim and illegal arab construction happening all throughout Area C, and the foreign journalists who favor the Arabs, which is telling as to the way the rest of the world views Israel. To contact Natalie email: [email protected]