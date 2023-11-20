Photo Credit: Baz / YouTube screengrab
An IDF soldier in Gaza prepares to avenge the slaughter of Israelis, among them those he loved.

Heartbreaking, awe-inspiring.

“About a month and a few days ago, Hamas terrorists invaded Israeli territory and murdered many that were close to my heart. Today we are retaliating, blowing up their homes. With the explosion of the homes of these lovely terrorists, we avenge those we love. Regards to Dorit Alfiyas, may God avenge her blood. Dorit, please protect us from Heaven.”

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

