Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie starts off discussing how basketball coach and player Amar’e Stoudemire is observing Shabbat and making Jews proud, and how all Jews should keep Shabbat proudly; it shouldn’t be only acceptable when a famous athelete does it; Natalie speaks with Benjy Eckman, (Teaneck to Hashmonaim 2007), Elderlaw Attorney who recently created a housing cooperative acquisition group (see tikva-group.com); Natalie speaks with Tamar Pearlman, (London to Mod’iin 2004), Speech Therapist-turned-businesswoman who runs “Tamarim” Concierge Services (tamarimconcierge.com); Natalie ends by discussing how olim can change their lives, their careers, in new ways once they move to Israel.