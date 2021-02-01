Photo Credit: Pixabay

‘IF YOU ALLOW THE GOVERNMENT TO BREAK THE LAW IN AN EMERGENCY, THEY WILL CREATE EMERGENCIES TO BREAK THE LAW.’ -That is the saying going around now and it seems to fit the times we are living in. Fall-out from the coronavirus pandemic has given governments all over the world, the opportunity to put its citizens under Martial Law – (the temporary suspension of civil law by a government, especially in response to a temporary emergency).

Tamar talks about how the Left has traditionally controlled people’s lives, how they got their power, and how people’s rights, even their religions, were torn away from them.