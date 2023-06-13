Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie interviews Jessica Stockman, now Yosepha Chava. Born and raised in Las Vegas, Yosepha was a secular Zionist, who started becoming connected to Judaism through Aish haTorah in Las Vegas 20 years ago, when she was a young adult starting a family. It took her 20 years to make the move to Israel, but she and her husband did it, with two teenagers. She discusses the challenges of moving with teens, finding a program for them to make their own adventure in Israel, downsizing, and more. Yosepha and family live in Zichron Ya’akov.