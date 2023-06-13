Photo Credit: Pixabay

On this show:

Tamar responds to an email from a listener regarding a question whether it is worth moving to Israel when the Left wing in Israel is aggressively looking for civil unrest, even a type of civil war against the religious right. Tamar and Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem weigh in.

Also:
Crypto – Does independent crypto have a future?
ME Regional Change
Financial industry issues – data
and Water-Wars

-with guest:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter
tinyurl.com/y6g85sec

