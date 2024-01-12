Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie speaks freely in this episode from different times and locations; she starts at the Dead Sea where she spends her birthday in the morning, and we get glimpses of her on her morning walk and elsewhere as the week goes by. Natalie shares her frustrations with her soldier son’s parents’ group, the foreign journalists who ignore the realities on the ground, and more. To reach natalie & invite her to speak to your community in her upcoming trip to the USA, contact her at: [email protected]