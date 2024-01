Photo Credit: Pixabay

On this show:

* What is the definition of “Nuclear 9-11”?

Advertisement





* Who is ‘deterring’ & who is deterred?

* US education as prelude to collapse

* Does ANY aspect of US democracy survive?

-Tamar hosts her weekly guest: Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec