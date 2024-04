Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie interviews Pete Halpern, 73, a secular Jew from NYC who came to Israel on his own, no family, no wife, seeking to embark on a new phase in his life. Having a connection to his Judaism though his mother, a Holocause survivor, he always joked about moving here….but it was just that. A joke. After two divorces, his sons suggested he really do it. And he did.