Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie opens by sharing her feelings of sending off her first child to the army; Next up is Rachel Hamer Shemesh a Career Consultant with Gvahim who heads “Aliyah Prep,” a finely-tuned program to assist olim before the big move, in all the different areas including education, real estate, and health; to find our more visit gvahim.org.il/gvahim-aliyah-prep/ or www.facebook.com/groups/1135251650176220; or email rachel at: rachelhs@gvahim.org.il; final guest is Aleeza Bracha from Pardes Chana telling about her children’s entrance into school and the family’s dependence on others for certain things, and the upcoming Yom Ha’atzmaut celebrations.