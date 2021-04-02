Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie starts off the show discussing the beauty and excitement in the air during Chol haMoed Pesach, especially this year, after so many Corona restrictions; First guest, Aleeza Bracha who moved from Philadelphia to Pardes Chana recently, describes her Chol haMoed and how the family left her 7-year-old son in the park this week, accidentally. Next guest, Sinai Yarus Cleveland – Tekoa 1982; Sinai tells all about his own aliyah in the good old days, and the lifestyle back then in Israel, and how he managed, and compares it with today.