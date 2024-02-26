Photo Credit: Pixabay

In this episode Natalie interviews aspiring Tel Aviv municipal politician Daniel Gindis, an oleh from NYC who is running for a seat on the Tel Aviv City Council. Daniel speaks about the lack of accesible event space in the city, and how he co-founded Kerem House, a grassroots project enabling private citizens to use city spaces for events. This is just one of the efforts Daniel hopes to address on the City Council and he shares with listeners his love for the city of Tel Aviv, what is attractive in the city, and why he has decided to make it home.