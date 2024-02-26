On this show:
* AT&T Outage reflections – America is vulnerable!
* An Artificial Intelligence Primer
* European farm protests, what IS the issue?
* “Marxification” is a central national security issue
* Does NATO expansion serve its declared goals or inhibit them?
* US Gov Debt revisited
* Biden Targets Israeli Farmers, Resulting in Frozen Bank Accounts
* Yasser Arafat was one of the richest men in the world – How did THAT happen?
Plus, a special interview on possibly solving the Gaza problem, with David Nabhan, author and science writer from www.EarthQuakePredictors.com
Read his article: ‘Time-Challenged Gazans Must Be Shown A Calendar – Then Nudged Forward’ at:
tinyurl.com/39d2ttkn (The Jewish Press)
and at:
blogs.timesofisrael.com/whither-thou-…est-now-gaza/
-with co-host:
Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter
tinyurl.com/y6g85sec