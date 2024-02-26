Photo Credit: Pixabay

On this show:

* AT&T Outage reflections – America is vulnerable!

* An Artificial Intelligence Primer

* European farm protests, what IS the issue?

* “Marxification” is a central national security issue

* Does NATO expansion serve its declared goals or inhibit them?

* US Gov Debt revisited

* Biden Targets Israeli Farmers, Resulting in Frozen Bank Accounts

* Yasser Arafat was one of the richest men in the world – How did THAT happen?

Plus, a special interview on possibly solving the Gaza problem, with David Nabhan, author and science writer from www.EarthQuakePredictors.com

Read his article: ‘Time-Challenged Gazans Must Be Shown A Calendar – Then Nudged Forward’ at:

tinyurl.com/39d2ttkn (The Jewish Press)

and at:

blogs.timesofisrael.com/whither-thou-…est-now-gaza/

-with co-host:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec