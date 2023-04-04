Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie speaks about the contrast between the real life in the small towns and the news stories depicting strife and division throughout the country; natalie plays a short segment as she walks through her yishuv and we hear the youngsters playing to music, Natalie saying hello to neighbors passing by, and the birds chirping in the background. Real life is not the news stories. Real life in Israel can be wonderful and simple and full. Listen to Natalie’s struggle with her dog being bitten, her sense of belonging, her sense of strength in her small community even with daily conflicts that occur in all spheres of life, wherever you reside. Natalie stresses that Israel is the Jewish Home, and if you are going to experience daily struggles, do those struggles HERE in your HOME.