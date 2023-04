Photo Credit: Pixabay

Amidst the noise, the vitriol, a righter-than-thou cacophony that has plagued Israel over the past few weeks, a quieter message struggles to be heard: A call for all to celebrate Pesach/Passover and sit alongside one another, reconnecting to our inherent/historical strength. Brothers, neighbors, strangers and friends can find common ground despite our differences and, ultimately, heal with God’s love.