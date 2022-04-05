Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie starts the show sharing the news of the wave or terror and her recent experience in Soroka hospital with her daughter; Meet Evan Heltay, (Canada – Ramot 2015) who moved to Israel with his wife and children; Evan tells us about his neighborhood, how the proximity to Jerusalem makes it a perfect place to live; the different expansions of the highways and trains; the English-speaking community he lives in. He mentions off the air how moving to Israel was the best decision he and his wife made, and before you know it, you look in the rearview mirror and your children are grown up….take the opportunity to make aliyah now.