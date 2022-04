Photo Credit: Pixabay

On this show:

-War in Ukraine will bring food shortages and hunger.

– The Russian Ruble vs. the US Dollar

– Terror in Israel

– Follow the Science of obfuscation

– The Mid East/North Africa (MENA) Leadership, What does that mean, and why does it matter?

-with guest:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec