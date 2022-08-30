Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie begins the program with Leah (Louise) and Akiva (Mark) Powers, who made aliyah in 2019 from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania – to Ashkelon. They describe their daily routine, the way they settled in with the help of one good friend, how they found their home, the old-fashioned way, walking up and down the streets, seeing signs in the windows; they describe the way they handle the rockets, the healthcare system, learning Hebrew. Natalie finishes the show with some thoughts of her own on aging parents, learning Hebrew, and the emergency rescue medics she helps. For inquiries write: natalie@israelnewstalkradio.com