On this show:
*Kabul one year later
*American culture
*Globalization vs nation-states is growing societal bifurcation
*Demographic truth
-with guest:
Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter
