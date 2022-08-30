Photo Credit: Pixabay

On this show:

*Kabul one year later
*American culture
*Globalization vs nation-states is growing societal bifurcation
*Demographic truth

-with guest:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter
tinyurl.com/y6g85sec

