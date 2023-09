Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie talks to us directly from the Susya swimming pool and tells us about the end of the season, the celebration of the yishuv’s 40 years, and how living in a small community in Israel is meaningful, and how even an immigrant “olah” can make a difference. She urges all people considering moving to Israel to think about the move as an adventure, and how it is an opportunity to contribute to the Jewish state.