Natalie speaks openly about the past rash of terror attacks and specifically about the latest one over Passover which affected her deeply. She explains why, and how the little country of Israel shares joy and grief in tremendous outpourings of compassion. We see this in weddings with large guest lists, lots of dancing and live music, as well as with funerals, again with huge crowds and singing. It is very special to live in Israel during these life-cycle events.