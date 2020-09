Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie starts this show talking about the school challenges caused because of the Corona restrictions, and how in her community, the parents are solving the problems; Natalie speaks with guest Jonothan Caras, of LionshareCapital and listens to his success in the Israeli High-Tech StartUp world; also Natalie checks in with Barbara and Matt Zucker who arrived to Israel last week and are in a Corona hotel for the required isolation time before they move to their new home.