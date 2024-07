Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie interviews Hila Oz (24) who made aliyah from Los Angeles to Jerusalem; Hila stresses the burden of student debt and explains the benefits of earning a higher degree in Israel through one of the universities here, which are 1) much less expensive than American colleges and 2) have English programs of study. To find out more, visit thrivestudyabroad.org or ipledgeforisrael.org where you can take a short survey.

