Natalie introduces the show by discussing the passage of time noticeable by the different blooming fruits on the trees; First guest Nechama Greenfield (Teaneck – Ashkelon) who has been here for 5 weeks and tells about her integration into Israeli life and setting up all the necessary things. *Apologies for the poor recording quality of the interview; Natalie speaks about the changing families from one generation to the next in Israel; last guest is Aleeza Bracha (Philadelphia – Pardes Chana) who describes the need to keep her children busy whereas in the past, in the US, they were always in camp all summer. Israel is different!
Summer in Israel – Something to Get Used To – Returning Home [audio]
