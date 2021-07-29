Photo Credit: NATALIE SOPINSKY

Natalie introduces the show by discussing the passage of time noticeable by the different blooming fruits on the trees; First guest Nechama Greenfield (Teaneck – Ashkelon) who has been here for 5 weeks and tells about her integration into Israeli life and setting up all the necessary things. *Apologies for the poor recording quality of the interview; Natalie speaks about the changing families from one generation to the next in Israel; last guest is Aleeza Bracha (Philadelphia – Pardes Chana) who describes the need to keep her children busy whereas in the past, in the US, they were always in camp all summer. Israel is different!