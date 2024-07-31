Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie begins the show by speaking about the need to be FLEXIBLE in Israel, and how things often do not go according to plan. Meet Marty Paz, Las Vegas – Tel Aviv who made aliyah in 2020 during the Corona Pandemic, with his wife and two puppies. Marty is in Real Estate but is a travel guru in his spare time and organizes a seminar each year which focuses on smart travel using points and miles visit www.chicagoseminars.org; he is known as the King of Rental Cars, and has a travel website notiflyr.com. use the Promotional Code “Marty” for a discount. Marty pointed out that ElAl and Delta have formed a partnership.

