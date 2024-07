Photo Credit: Pixabay

The deadliest attack on Israeli citizens since October 7th – with 12 children dead, & dozens more injured. What will Israeli’s response be?

ALSO, upheavals(?) in:

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

the Middle East

and even the Far East

How does it all tie in to Israel?

-with guest:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec

