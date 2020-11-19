Natalie opens the program by speaking about the difficulties of leaving family behind; Then we meet Ezra Shapiro, math teacher-turned-shepherd, who made aliyah from Omaha in 2001 and today runs Ezra Computer Solutions & Support in Jerusalem; Natalie ends the show with a visit from Zezy Fuld who chats about the worrying possibility of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris sitting in the White House for the next four years.
