Photo Credit: Bring Them Home

Rav Nachman Kahana makes a powerful plea to Jews living outside the Land and criticizes the spiritual leaders around the world for not encouraging Aliyah now. For more please visit: itstimetoleave.com

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleThis is Home…It’s All We’ve Got – Returning Home [audio]
Next articleRumble Over the Red Stuff
Josh Wander
Among many other things, Josh Wander is founder of Bring Them Home a website presenting a Torah perspective on Aliyah.
Loading Facebook Comments ...