Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie interviews Zev Feller, a Financial Coach serving the Anglo Community through the organization Masila. Zev explains there are rights that employees have and many of them don’t even realize how good the system in Israel is. He also points out that life for a large family is CHEAPER in Israel than in America and points out three main areas: tuition for education, health insurance and summer camp. For more information contact [email protected]

