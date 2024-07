Photo Credit: Pixabay

On this show, Tamar speaks with Barry Shaw from the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies.

Topics included:

* Hamas terrorist Mohammed Def – Did Israel ‘Get ‘im?

* The Trump Assassination Attempt

* Death Threats against Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu

* Who Should Rule Gaza after the War?

You can find and contact Barry Shaw here on facebook at: www.facebook.com/netre52

and his books here:

www.amazon.com/Fighting-Hamas-BD…nce/dp/1508595534

