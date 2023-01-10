Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie hosts Kevin “Zvi” Klagge who made aliyah from Hollywood, Fl – Ramat Beit Shemesh in summer 2021, and says “everything just fell into place” regarding work, housing, and schools for the kids. He and his wife have become the examples of successful aliyah for their friends back in the U.S. and while some are following in their footsteps, others are choosing to stay. The community leadership in some U.S. places do not encourage aliyah, and there is also misinformation out there. Natalie shares some thoughts about how each one of us can evolve here, and be part of a growing thriving Israel, no matter where we choose to settle and no matter what we accomplish.