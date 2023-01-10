Israel’s Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, asserted the Jewish People’s right to walk on our Temple Mount. The Muslims threatened violence and the world condemned us. So far, nothing has happened, but a point was made.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich implements sanctions on the Palestinian Authority – redirecting money that would go to terrorists, to Israeli victims of terror.
Also:
*Ukrainian war crimes?
*2023 Conflict Zones to watch
And last, the year 2023 – we must not outsource thinking!
-with guest:
Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter
tinyurl.com/y6g85sec