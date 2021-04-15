Natalie speaks about Yom Ha’atzmaut, and interviews David Matlin of i24News, an oleh who came to Israel first on the One Year Program at Hebrew University in 2001 and later returned to serve in the IDF; and speaks with Zezy Fuld comparing Yom Ha’atzmaut celebrations in the US vs. in Israel.
