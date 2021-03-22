Photo Credit: Pixabay

The exodus from Egypt happened so long ago and yet, its significance still reverberates today. Each year we celebrate the Passover holiday and are given an opportunity to tap into the spiritual energy of this special holiday. Freedom is a central theme. What does it truly mean to be free? Even without having a Pharo enslave us, so many today are self-enslaved. How can we live a live that is truly free? How is serving G-d a true expression of our freedom? How is this time of year particularly conducive to creating a personal relationship with G-d?

Enhance your Passover by thinking about these questions and hearing insights from Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel.

We welcome your questions and comments. Write to us at soultalk@israelnewstalkradio.com