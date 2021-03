Photo Credit: Tuvia-Tenenbom

“So, when did you realize that you hate Jews?” Tamar Yonah speaks with international journalist & author, Tuvia Tenenbom on his riveting interviews with politicians, the simple man on the street, and even terrorists. What exactly do they all have in common? Also, his views on the ‘Woke’, Newspeak, politics, current issues, and his latest book, ‘Tame the Jew’. You can visit his website at: www.JewishTheater.org