Photo Credit: Pixabay

How do we understand the significance of receiving the Torah not only thousands of years ago, but today. Each time we experience a holiday, there is an energy that is alive and available for us to tap into. The mass revelation at Sinai happened so long ago, yet remains significant for the nation and each individual today.

What am I celebrating during the holiday of Shavuot? What does it mean to re-commit to Torah and my partnership with G-d?

Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel and learn how to celebrate the revelation of Sinai; Getting it and loving it.

