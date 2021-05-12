Photo Credit: Pixabay

It’s said by many that when America sneezes, the world catches a cold. So what would happen to America if hyperinflation hit it? If the dollar tanked, would it cause the demise of the USA as a superpower? Would China fill any vacuum it might cause? And if China flexes it’s powerful muscle in the Middle East, what would it mean to Israel? Tamar Yonah speaks with David P. Goldman from www.AsiaTimes.com as he dissects and explains the political trend going on in our times.