Photo Credit: Pixabay

How do I want to live my life?

This is a very core question that each person will answer differently. What is the answer that will enable each of us to reach a ripe old age and look back on with satisfaction? How can I clarify my values to honestly answer this question. Once I can give myself a satisfactory answer, how do I make sure I practically live my life in alignment with my higher values?

Advertisement



Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel and learn How To Change Our Attitudes on Changing Our Lives.

We welcome your questions and comments. Write to us at soultalk@israelnewstalkradio.com