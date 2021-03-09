Photo Credit: Pixabay

What’s going on now with Israel and it’s dealing with the coronavirus? Has everyone in Israel been vaccinated? What’s with the Green Passport idea? Also, how have the lockdowns effected kids and schools ?
Also discussed on the show are the US – Israel relations under Biden. The new administration’s policies have changed the chess board in the Middle East and even beyond.
-with guest:
Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, author of the book: Muslim Winter
tinyurl.com/y6g85sec

