What’s going on now with Israel and it’s dealing with the coronavirus? Has everyone in Israel been vaccinated? What’s with the Green Passport idea? Also, how have the lockdowns effected kids and schools ?
Also discussed on the show are the US – Israel relations under Biden. The new administration’s policies have changed the chess board in the Middle East and even beyond.
-with guest:
Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, author of the book: Muslim Winter tinyurl.com/y6g85sec
We use cookies and other technologies to recognize your visits and preferences, as well as to measure and analyze campaigns and traffic. To learn more about cookies, including how to disable them, view our Privacy Policy. By clicking "I Accept" or by using our site, you consent to the use of cookies.OkPrivacy policy