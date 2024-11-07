Photo Credit: Pixabay

There are some life challenges that are a passing stage and having the fortitude to wait out the storm is what’s required for my survival. But some challenges in life are here to stay. I can’t change someone else or control many circumstances that effect me. The million dollar question is: How can I be happy in spite of a life challenge that will not change? How can I get unstuck from the downward spiral of helplessness and despair? Listen to Soul Talk and learn how the solution is the ultimate SOULution!

