In retrospect, in addition to marking one of the more stunning comebacks in our political history, President-elect Donald Trump’s victory Tuesday also seems downright providential. As we have opined many times in these pages, a Kamala Harris win would have led us further along the road to a very bad place for our country.

Thus, in our editorial endorsement of Mr. Trump for the presidency, we noted that Ms. Harris had proudly confirmed that she could think of no Biden policy with which she disagreed. So we asked our readers to think about the selective political prosecutions, the cancel culture, the reverse discrimination, the release of frozen Iranian assets, the paternalistic fraud-inducing voting rules, the soaring inflation, the social and economic upheavals wrought by the Biden open borders policy, the ravages of the Biden-embraced transgenderism and the wokeism mandated by the Biden Administration that was fast turning our businesses and industries from engines of innovation and wealth and energy creation into underwriters of stultifying social and environmental experimentation.

We also cautioned that Ms. Harris had often expressed herself as someone who would pounce on America’s closest ally Israel as soon as she got the chance. Indeed, she had several times recently signaled that she believed that U.S. arms to Israel should be conditioned on Israel’s following American policy preferences and that she thought that those who charged Israel with genocide in Gaza “have a point.”

And we noted her several expressions of support for the “packing” of the U.S. Supreme Court in order to engineer a less conservative majority and an end to the time-honored Senate filibuster rule, both of which have thwarted several liberal initiatives over the years.

To be sure, we have no illusions that the president-elect will be able to simply pick up from where he left off four years ago. But we are convinced that he is determined to, at the least, provide an off-ramp from the calamitous direction in which the Biden Administration was taking us.

