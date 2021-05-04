Photo Credit: Pixabay

There are daily news reports of tragedies. Life can sometimes feel bleak and worry about all of the things that might go wrong can rob us of the joy that does exist in our daily lives. How can we tap into the positive and the good and live life with a sense of internal peace?
How can we let go of worry and live with joy?

Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel and learn how to Find Peace In A World Of Stress.

We welcome your questions and comments. Write to us at soultalk@israelnewstalkradio.com

